It's important to remain concerned about the people struggling most in our society — those who live under systemic oppression, poverty, and violence. But concern is not enough: We must also listen to what they say they need, and act accordingly. This week, we're looking at a few ways that folks are taking such action out of love and solidarity.

All Month Long

Everywhere : Support the National Bail Out.

The coalition that organized the Mother’s Day Bail Out has expanded this campaign to help everyone who's been detained because they can't afford bail. Many people wind up incarcerated for fines and court costs they can't afford, according to the groups behind the National Bail Out, and so they are raising money to set those folks free. Bail Out Days are coming up for Father's Day, Juneteenth, and the end of Pride Month.

During the month of June, you can make a donation to help reunite families and release people who remain locked up because of poverty. Keep following the National Bail Out for future bail-out days throughout the year.

This Week:

There's a Juneteenth march for economic justice in Jersey City, New Jersey; a theatrical performance advocating for immigrants in New York, New York; a party raising money for Planned Parenthood in Minneapolis, Minnesota; and we're looking ahead to a Day of Dinners to strengthen community organizing across the country.

Monday, June 19

Jersey City, New Jersey : Walk for Economic Justice.

3:30–6 p.m.

Van Vorst Park

Jersey City, NJ 07302

In honor of Juneteenth, the Jersey City NAACP's Labor and Industry Committee has organized a march against poverty and gentrification. The march will go from Van Vorst Park, named for a slave-owning former mayor, to City Hall. Everyone is invited to march and speak up on behalf of low-income communities of color.

Tuesday, June 20

New York, New York : Attend Crossing the River.

7–9 p.m.

La MaMa ETC, The Downstairs

66 E. 4th St.

New York, NY 10003

Theatre of the Oppressed and Turning Point Educational Center are presenting a play about the problems faced by immigrants coming to America. The play, Crossing the River, is based on the actual experiences of actors from the Sunset Park Theatre Troupe. After the play, there will be a public forum on the issues raised by the performance. The entire evening will be presented in English, Spanish, and Mandarin. It's free to attend, but registration is necessary to reserve seats.

Friday, June 23

Minneapolis, Minnesota : Party with a purpose at Pink Out! For Planned Parenthood.

8 p.m.–1 a.m.

Nomad World Pub

501 Cedar Ave. South

Minneapolis, MN 55454

This all-night party will raise money for Planned Parenthood in Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota. Featuring a diverse mix of DJs and live bands, the event promises to be a fun way to support a great cause. Admission starts at $10. All of the money raised will go to Planned Parenthood. You can get your tickets here.

Looking Ahead:

Sunday, June 25

Everywhere : Serve up a better future for Day of Dinners.

The Movement for Black Lives is asking people to share a meal together. The idea is to have a day of dinners during which people open their homes, places of worship, and meeting spaces and talk to each other about what they want for America's future. Movement-building starts with building relationships. What better way is there to do that than over a hot meal? You can register to host or attend a dinner at dayofdinners.org.

When people truly care about others and take actions driven by love, the world gets a little better. Whether that means bringing out the sun or calling down a storm, we need you!