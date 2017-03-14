Zendaya Spills Secrets On How Her Disney Channel Show Really Went Down

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

After learning the ins and outs of Disney Channel on Shake It Up!, Zendaya knew exactly what she wanted for her next series, K.C. Undercover. She currently stars as K.C., a witty high-schooler who becomes a spy. But when Zendaya first heard about the show, her character was vastly different.

"I got in a room with the heads of Disney Channel," she told Vogue for their July cover story. Before committing to K.C. Undercover, she had some adjustments to make, starting with revising the original title: Super Awesome Katy.

"I was like, 'The title is whack. That's gonna change.'" Her next requirement? A family of color.

"I wanted to make sure that she [K.C. Cooper] wasn't good at singing or acting or dancing," Zendaya continued. "There are other things that a girl can be. ... I want her to be martial arts–trained. I want her to be able to do everything that a guy can do. I want her to be just as smart as everybody else. I want her to be a brainiac. I want her to be able to think on her feet. But I also want her to be socially awkward, not a cool kid. I want her to be normal with an extraordinary life."

"A lot of people don't realize their power," she added. Disney Channel ended up giving her exactly what she asked for; K.C. is skilled at math and has a black belt in karate. Watch out, Kim Possible.