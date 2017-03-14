The Grammy winner is the first guest on tonight's season premiere

Chance The Rapper Could Take A Wild 'N Out Pie To The Face

Chance the Rapper is very familiar with free-styling -- but improvising a sequence, with the looming possibility of taking some whipped cream to the face if the lyric doesn't make sense, would make anyone a bit anxious.

In a sneak peek from the premiere of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out below, the Grammy winner is the series' first guest -- and he is immediately tasked with the good ol' Pie or Die game. The word that must be used during the off-the-cuff exercise? Trifecta.

"Put some money in the schools so the kids will try betta," Chance states with ease. From there, he calls out Nick and drops a "trifecta" in there.

But does Chance's usage work? Watch the clip to find out -- and don't miss the special one-hour premiere of Wild 'N Out tonight at 11/10c!