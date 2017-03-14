Adele Comforted Survivors At A Vigil For London’s Grenfell Tower Fire

Getty Images

She appeared at the site of the disaster to see how she could help

On Wednesday night (June 14), Adele made a surprise visit to a vigil for victims of the recent Grenfell Tower fire in London.

The singer was spotted offering hugs to other attendees, who were there to honor the lives lost in the massive residential fire. A total of 17 victims have been confirmed, though police have said the death toll is likely to rise.

Adele reportedly asked those at the vigil how she could help, as many people lost their homes and belongings in the disaster. She was accompanied by her husband, Simon Konecki.

The fire in West London began early Wednesday morning and burned for more than 10 hours. The cause is currently being investigated.