Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

'Best Baby Shower Ever': Whitney Port Celebrates Her Bundle Of Joy With Loved Ones

It won't be long before the MTV alum welcomes her first child

Whitney Port was known for planning many Hills events (like the Teen Vogue party during the premiere episode of the hit series) -- but the MTV alum was appropriately the center of attention at a recent bash. Cue Whit's trademark excited face.

"BEST baby shower ever!!!" the mama-to-be -- who shared she was pregnant in February -- captioned the lovely photograph above from the Beverly Hills-based affair. "Last Friday night, my sisters @bkevents @jadeportrobbins @paigemport and @mamavicksie threw Timmy and I the most perfect pool party BBQ to celebrate #babyrosenman. We got to hang out with all of our friends (which was awesome cause I've been super antisocial lately, sorry guys!!) on the rooftop @abovesixtybh, snack on @puregrowthorganic goodies, @coolhaus ice cream sandy's, hot doggies and burgers all while soaking in all the ❤️. What more could a pregnant lady ask for?? @amazon for hooking our up with all it needs too! #amazonbabyregistry 📷: @jensimonphoto."

