C Flanigan/WireImage

Chance The Rapper Wants To Help You Give Back To Chicago In A Huge Way

Chance the Rapper puts his money where his mouth is — especially when it comes to showing love for his hometown.

The son of Chicago earned the praise of Eddie Vedder for his philanthropic efforts in the Windy City, as Chance has donated a cool million to Chicago's public schools and given back to its communities in various ways. Now he's participating in another initiative that benefits the youth of Chicago by encouraging kids to get involved — and get funded for Chi-centered projects that make the city a better place in the process.

With Chicago Beyond, Chance — along with Liz Dozier, the organization's managing director — announced that the "think tank of ideas" is accepting submissions for initiatives, and that kids as young as 13 years old can submit 90-second videos that detail what kind of organizations and projects they'd like to launch to "positively affect the city of Chicago."

If you've been super-inspired by Chance's bottomless enthusiasm for giving back to Chicago, now's your, well, chance to follow in his footsteps and potentially launch an initiative of your own.