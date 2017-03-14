Getty Images

Tom Holland And His Pup Are My New OTP: See The Adorable Pics

Two years ago, when baby-faced Tom Holland had just been announced as our new Peter Parker, I wrote that it was "only a matter of time" before his adorable pitbull pup Tessa was famous in her own right. Well, Tess, your time has come.

While promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming with costar Zendaya and director Jon Watts in London on Thursday (June 15), Holland was accompanied by his special little gray lady, and the photos are truly incredible. This being her first big press event, Tessa was unable to contain her excitement.

Getty Images

But she knew exactly how to work her angles. It's unclear if she's a natural model à la Kendall Jenner or if her dad helped her practice in the mirror. Either way, brava!

Getty Images

Now sit nicely for the cameras, Tess.

Getty Images

OK, so she's not exactly smizing into the camera, but she is smizing into Holland's eyes, and that's all that really matters here.

Getty Images

Only Tessa could upstage Vogue covergirl Zendaya at her very first photocall. That's truly impressive, Tess.

Getty Images

Here's hoping Holland brings Tessa to the world premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming as his date, because the only thing the internet loves more than a famous Tom is a famous Tom with a pup. Just ask Hardy and Zora.