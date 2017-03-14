Bella Thorne's New Hair Color Is So Neon It's Blinding

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Bella Thorne's hair has been to the rainbow and back. From a purple wig to neon green tips, she's tried out every color, some more permanent than others. Her latest experiment? Bright — like, the brightest — pink.

Thorne debuted the new 'do Tuesday (June 13) on Snapchat, where she documented her transition from blonde to pink. She did the same when she dyed it blue last December, so it's only a matter of time before she changes it again.

"Ready to say goodbye to the blonde?" she asked fans. "Because it's about to be gone." 😱

If it were October, I'd suggest she dress up as a troll doll for Halloween.