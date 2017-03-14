Watch In Awe As 2 Chainz Freestyles Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DNA’

Getty Images

Two days before the release of his new album, 2 Chainz has churned out more evidence of why he’s one of the best rappers working today.

The Atlanta MC visited Power 106's L.A. Leakers show this morning (June 14), where he gamely freestyled over Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA.” Impressively, 2 Chainz imitates Kendrick’s high-speed flow, coasting on the beat for well over two minutes straight.

“And I’m handsome, and I landed straight up off the porch / And I landed in a Porsche / And I ended on The Source / Man, I’m on the right course / Turn your body to a corpse / Turn this beat into a corpse,” he spits, before whipping up a hook that promotes his upcoming album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.

2 Chainz ended his energetic freestyle with a salute to K. Dot: “Shout out to Kendrick. He the illest one doing it in the game.”

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music arrives this Friday, June 16, and features guest appearances from Drake, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell, Migos, Gucci Mane, and more. It’s shaping up to be quite the elaborate rollout — 2 Chainz is pairing his new album with a virtual reality experience that invites fans to hang out with strippers in a trap house. As only 2 Chainz could do.