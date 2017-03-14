Challenge Twins: Rachel Robinson Has Two Babies On The Way

Rene Cervantes

Rachel Robinson was known for setting a scorching pace among the Challenge field (that Duel 2 final) -- and now the MTV vet will be able to pass along those dominant athletic skills to some adorable munchkins.

"Natalie and I will be welcoming twins in the fall, and we are excited to share the news with you all!" the two-time titleholder recently shared on Instagram. That's right: The Road Rules export, who was last seen on Battle of the Exes, is pregnant!

Rachel wrote more about her life-changing news on her website.

"We started the process a few months ago, and I feel so beyond blessed," Rachel details. "Natalie is the partner I have been waiting for, and I cannot wait for this new journey to begin together as a family of 7. (Yes, 2 moms, 2 kids, 3 dogs…)"

She continued: "Our families, friends and community support is something we hold so dear, and being two women so connected in our communities, the [outpouring] of happiness and love we have received the last month since starting to tell people has been nothing short of truly amazing."

The Barry's Bootcamp instructor (who hasn't revealed the sex of the babies or her due date) has made sure to share some snapshots of her bump -- #bellywatch, indeed.

Be sure to offer your congrats to Rachel and her family in the comments