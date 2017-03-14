Fear Factor Sneak Peek: The Ultimate Horror Is Having Your Cell Phone Submerged In Water

So is drowning, but it's all about priorities

Some advice for the next batch of Fear Factor contestants: Come thirsty.

In a sneak peek of Tuesday's episode, teammates will have to put their heads inside a box that's slowly filling with water, and the only way to make sure the H20 doesn't cover their nose and mouth is to drink as much as they can.

Oh, and get this: There's also something special inside the box with each team. Is it a Fear Factor-approved snake or maybe a few scorpions? Nah -- it's worse: One of the competitor's cell phones is included, and it's just waiting to get ruined by the rising water. And if that isn't everyone's ultimate fear, what is?

"Our strategy was to make sure that we don't let the water get too far up," says one woman. "That way we don't accidentally choke on the water."

All together now: Well, duh.

"Our strategy was to make sure that we don't let the water get too far up," says one woman. "That way we don't accidentally choke on the water."

So how do she and her partner fare? And more importantly, does the cell phone survive?