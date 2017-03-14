Teen Mom OG Troubles: Why Ryan Decided To Get Help

Maci has voiced her concerns for her ex Ryan throughout the latter part of this Teen Mom OG season -- and during tonight's finale episode, viewers saw firsthand the young father's issues.

Nobody (including Mackenzie and the show's producers) were aware that Ryan wasn't sober as he and his soon-to-be-wife got ready for their wedding. As the couple made their way to the small ceremony, Ryan began to nod off behind the wheel -- and his sole passenger Mackenzie questioned why he was swerving on the road. Ryan responded that he couldn't keep his eyes open in the sunlight.

From there, Mackenzie tried to keep a dozing Ryan alert by nudging his arm, and she asked him if he "took Xanax again." Ryan denied he did -- and said, "I put that on my kid's life."

It must be stated that driving under the influence is dangerous and can have lifelong consequences. And the day after this scene was filmed, Ryan declared he needed help and traveled to a rehab facility.

"A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility," Ryan said in a statement, obtained by MTV News. "I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better. Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes."

Maci and Mackenzie will address his road to recovery on Part 1 of the Teen Mom OG reunion special on Monday at 9/8c. And if you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, head to halfofus.com for ways to get help.