Here's Who We Have To Thank For Veronica Portillo's Challenge Return

Veronica Portillo has quite the Challenge dossier: The Road Rules: Semester at Sea alum made her debut on the long-running series on Challenge 2000 and won that installment (it was the program's third season) along with her RR counterparts (remember her feud with Real World: Hawaii export Amaya Brecher?). Now, the three-time champion -- who is known for throwing competitions in order to oust teammates (ahem Katie Doyle) and one unforgettable steamy farewell (to Abram Boise...with bestie Rachel Robinson) -- is coming back to the MTV battlefield for the milestone 30th season.

So who do we have to thank for the SoCal native's triumphant return? Well, she was asked on Twitter if recent Invasion of the Champions competitor Shane Landrum had something to do with it, and you better believe the Underdog did...