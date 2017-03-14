Getty Images

So, About That Time An Orange Is The New Black Star Tried To Organize A Netflix Orgy

You know what they say: What happens in Brazil, stays in Brazil. Unless what happens is an almost-orgy. Then that's fair game for late-night fodder. Just ask Natasha Lyonne.

The Orange Is the New Black star appeared on Tuesday night's episode of Conan to talk about the fifth season of the Netflix drama, but the conversation quickly derailed (as they often do) into something way more interesting. According to the actress, during a Netflix-sponsored event in Brazil — in which the company flew out the casts of casts of OITNB, Sense8 (RIP), and "the blind show" a.k.a. Daredevil for a Pride "mixer" — someone who may or may not have been Lyonne brought up the idea of an orgy.

Take that, HBO.

Apparently, everyone was totally game for some literal Netflix-and-chill time, including Lyonne's boyfriend, Fred Armisen, whom she called from Brazil for approval. Honestly, how could you not be cool with this:

Netflix

But once the orgy started to seem more like contract negotiations and less like a kinky sex act involving pretty people, Lyonne lost interest and plans fizzled out. Not to mention, Armisen totally ruined the mood with his "bits, bits, bits." Whatever that means.

Anyway, cable stars are really going to need to step up their game.