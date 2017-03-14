Young Thug Teases His New Album With A Shockingly Brutal Trailer

Getty Images

Back in April, Young Thug announced that he was going to drop a “singing album” executive produced by Drake titled E.B.B.T.G. (an acronym for Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls). After a few delays, the hotly anticipated project is set to arrive this week, and Thugger’s keeping us on our toes with a new album trailer.

In the shockingly violent video, we see a woman get beaten and kidnapped by a group of other women in ski masks. She wakes up in a room filled with candles and creepy dolls, and has duct tape on her face with the album’s title written on the tape. It’s decidedly disturbing, but on the upside, we get to hear an unreleased Thugger song that indicates he’s following through on that “singing” promise.

Along with the new trailer, Young Thug also revealed the album’s cover art, which shows a legless Thugger playing an upside down guitar. The album now seems to have been renamed Beautiful Thugger Girls (definitely a more succinct title), and still has Drake’s name attached to it, if Thug’s Instagram tags are any indication.

Beautiful Thugger Girls, in all its Champagne Papi-produced glory, is set to arrive this Friday, June 16.