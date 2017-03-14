Watch Migos And Lil Yachty React To China’s Biggest Rap Group

88rising/YouTube

If there’s anything we’ve learned about the surprise U.S. domination of “Despacito,” it’s that language barriers don’t really matter when the music’s that good. Case in point: the Higher Brothers, a four-man Chinese trap group that’s billed as China’s answer to Migos. They’ve managed to break through the communist country’s “Great Firewall” — which heavily censors material on the internet — to drop a debut album and a string of buzz-worthy hits.

One of those singles, “Made in China,” is the subject of a roundtable video from 88rising. In it, Lil Yachty, Migos, Kyle, Playboi Carti, and more U.S. rappers react to Higher Brothers’ popular video for the song. The consensus? It’s lit.

88rising/YouTube

“They look so dope!” Yachty repeatedly exclaims, while Kyle decides he “for sure” wants to collaborate with them. Migos, meanwhile, add their own ad-libs to the song and admire the group’s energy and catchy hooks. But it’s L.A. rapper Xavier Wulf who says it best: “They bring their culture into it. That’s what’s important. That’s what sticks. That’s what makes this shit amazing.”