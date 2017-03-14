Watch Migos And Lil Yachty React To China’s Biggest Rap Group

If there’s anything we’ve learned about the surprise U.S. domination of “Despacito,” it’s that language barriers don’t really matter when the music’s that good. Case in point: the Higher Brothers, a four-man Chinese trap group that’s billed as China’s answer to Migos. They’ve managed to break through the communist country’s “Great Firewall” — which heavily censors material on the internet — to drop a debut album and a string of buzz-worthy hits.
One of those singles, “Made in China,” is the subject of a roundtable video from 88rising. In it, Lil Yachty, Migos, Kyle, Playboi Carti, and more U.S. rappers react to Higher Brothers’ popular video for the song. The consensus? It’s lit.
“They look so dope!” Yachty repeatedly exclaims, while Kyle decides he “for sure” wants to collaborate with them. Migos, meanwhile, add their own ad-libs to the song and admire the group’s energy and catchy hooks. But it’s L.A. rapper Xavier Wulf who says it best: “They bring their culture into it. That’s what’s important. That’s what sticks. That’s what makes this shit amazing.”