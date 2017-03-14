Catelynn Lowell Gushes About Her 'Pure Michigan Girl' Novalee

The 'Teen Mom OG' toddler is having some fun in the sun

Catelynn Lowell and hubby Tyler Baltierra have made it known that they have tremendous pride for Michigan (the sweethearts are natives, after all). And now, the Teen Mom OG mama is appropriately gushing that her daughter hails from the Wolverine State -- with a perfect beach-based photograph.

"Just a #pureMichigan girl that stole my ❤️," Cate lovingly captioned the snapshot above, which finds her adorable two-year-old (who just started school on the long-running series) relishing her time in the sand (and sun). Such a beauty -- and the apple of her parent's eye.

Be sure to keep watching the Michigan clan every Monday on Teen Mom OG at 9/8c -- and relive Nova's educational milestone in the clip below.