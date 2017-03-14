Whitney Port Welcomes First Child

Whitney Port's website

Whitney Port is an official member of the Hills parent club: The MTV alum just gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

"So, I have some news," the proud mom shared on her website. "No big deal, but I created another human being and then delivered him into the world at 12:30am Thursday morning. Timmy and I named the little man Sonny and I’m in love. Over the next few blog posts I’ll tell you all about the entire day, the following days at the hospital and bringing him home, but for now I just want to talk about how I’m feeling."

She continued: "We’ve all heard mothers give the same speech about how life changing the love for your baby is, and it’s not like I didn’t believe it or anything, but I guess I couldn’t actually connect to those exact feelings until the doctor placed Sonny onto my chest. I love him and feel protective over him, but more than anything, I’m just like obsessed. I can’t stop looking at him, or thinking about him when I am in another room. It’s a bit like getting a toy you really really wanted as a child. There was all the anticipation and build up, and then you open it and you love it. Unlike the toy, however, I am obviously never going to get sick of Sonny, and he poops. All kidding aside, my heart just grew to accommodate all this extra love I now have to give. I don’t care if this is sappy or trite and I don’t want to say that I love him more than anything ever because I love Timmy and my family. It’s not about loving him more than something else I love. It’s just awesome. I can’t wait to watch him change and grow and take on my traits and Timmy’s. I could go on forever, so I’ll stop now, but get ready for a lot more Sonny talk coming soon."

The former New York City gal -- who said "I do" to hubby Tim Rosenman in November 2015 -- gleefully shared in February that she was expecting her first munchkin. The announcement featured Whit proudly modeling her bare bump (and nothing like that stressful tumble down the Good Morning America stairs).

The 32-year-old -- who opted not to find out her peanut's sex until the big debut -- was refreshingly honest about her pregnancy and chronicled the highs and lows regarding her road to motherhood on her website. But there was also humor: Whit memorably joked that the Hills baby boom was a "master plan." It was obviously merely a coincidence, but the theory was undeniably amusing.

