Gigi Hadid Discreetly Wears A Giraffe On Her Leg

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Yesterday we posed the philosophical question: Is Gigi Hadid wearing shorts with detachable legs, or pants that can turn into shorts? And now the model has gotten us squinting our eyes once more. This time, I wonder: Is that ... a giraffe on her leg?

Wait for it...

Gotham/GC Images

There she is.

Gotham/GC Images

Since celebrities live in an alternate climate-controlled universe, shuttling in luxury cars from one air-conditioned environment to another, I'm sure we'll see Gigi sporting pants all summer long, no matter the heat. Stay tuned for further pressing updates on all the weird and wonderful ways she wears them!