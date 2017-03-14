Kyle Drops Fresh ‘iSpy’ Remix Featuring Kodak Black

Getty Images

He changes some key lyrics on the new version

You know that selfie with Oprah that Kyle rapped about on his breakout hit, “iSpy”? Sorry, but he’s still not posting it, according to the breezy track’s brand new remix.

The Cali rapper — who’s MTV’s Push: Artist to Watch for the month of June — has surprised fans with an updated version of “iSpy” featuring Kodak Black. Kyle revamps a good chunk of his first verse — on the original, for example, he rapped, “This is not the album either, these are just the throwaways.” On the remix, though, he boasts, “This went hella platinum n---a, it was just a throwaway / My album so cold when it drop it’s gonna be a motherfucking snow day.”

Kodak, meanwhile, doesn't skip a beat while replacing Lil Yachty in the second verse and “pulling stunts like Evil Kenevile.”

Check out the remix below, and see Kyle's “iSpy” performance for MTV's Push: Artist to Watch series right here.