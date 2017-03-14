Getty Images

Frank Ocean And Brad Pitt Are One Step Closer To Becoming Best Friends

Last month, Brad Pitt came out as a Frank Ocean stan when he included the Blonde singer on his unofficial breakup playlist. Now, thanks to a subtle but awesome fashion statement from Ocean, it looks like there’s an official bromance brewing.

During his performance at Parklife Festival in Manchester, U.K. over the weekend, Ocean wore a dope graphic tee with Pitt’s face emblazoned on it. Pitt had previously told GQ in May that he’s been listening to a lot of Ocean’s music in the midst of his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

“I find this young man so special,” Pitt said. “Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special. I can’t find a bad [song].”

Either Ocean got wind of that praise and decided to wear his response on his chest (literally), or there’s just mutual respect in the air. Either way, it’s pretty awesome, so here’s hoping these two continue to become best friends right before our eyes.