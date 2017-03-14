Katy Perry Has Finally Named ‘The One That Got Away’

Getty Images

Watch her make the reveal while ranking her exes from worst to best

Katy Perry’s elaborate four-day live stream is the gift that keeps on giving.

We’ve watched as she’s slept, cooked, practiced yoga, and gone to therapy, and now we can watch in amusement as she begrudgingly ranks her famous exes. Hey, no one ever said promoting a new album was easy.

The Witness singer was joined by James Corden, who coerced her into playing a Truth or Dare-like game where opponents either answer an uncomfortable question or eat some disgusting dish, like picked pig’s foot or cow tongue. During one of her turns, Perry was given the choice of ranking her exes John Mayer, Orlando Bloom, and Diplo from worst to best, or eating a 1,000-year-old egg. She reluctantly chose the ranking, and after a few fits of screaming “NOOO!”, she placed Diplo in third (womp womp), Bloom in second, and Mayer as the coveted No. 1.

In the midst of it all, though, Perry also revealed a shocking factoid about “The One That Got Away.” Turns out, she wrote the Teenage Dream hit about rumored past fling Josh Groban. Yes, as in angel-voiced “You Raise Me Up” singer Josh Groban.

“People are like, who’s the one who got away? That’s Groban,” she revealed. “He’s one of my good friends. I love him so much. He’s the best.”

Bet you’ll never listen to “The One That Got Away” the same way ever again.