Catfish Sneak Peek: Nev Gets A Case Of Déjà Vu (And It's Totally Spot-On)

Nev is getting a wicked case of déjà vu on the next episode of Catfish thanks to a love hopeful named Jonathan.

In a brand-new sneak peek, the 25-year-old writes in to explain his dubious relationship with a hottie named Connor. "It all started when we matched on Tinder over five months ago," he says in the clip, below. "Aside from his bangin' body, we connected on a mental level and shared similar interests."

But alas, one day, Connor went off the grid. He eventually reconnected with Jonathan, but his disappearing act left the Nothern California resident worried.

"I'm really starting to get concerned that I'm being lied to," Jonathan says.

Meanwhile, Nev has concerns of his own -- because Jonathan's name and whereabouts sound a lil' familiar. So what is Nev thinking? And is he right? (Spoiler: yes, and the big reveal causes him to shout, "I f*cking knew it!") To see the shocker, watch the clip -- then catch Catfish this Wednesday at 10/9c.