Teen Mom 2 Cast Member Briana DeJesus Welcomes Second Child

Briana DeJesus' Instagram

Briana DeJesus has a lot of special women in her life -- mother Roxanne, sister Brittany and her mini-me Nova. And now, the new Teen Mom 2 cast member has another little lady in her inner circle!

The Florida native -- who will return to MTV this summer and chronicle her second pregnancy when brand-new episodes of the long-running series begin -- welcomed daughter Stella Star on Sunday (July 2), MTV News can confirm. Mom and baby are both healthy -- and Nova is very excited to be a big sister!

A brief Briana pregnancy recap: She first shared back in January that she would soon have another munchkin and several months later offered a glimpse of her growing bundle of joy (courtesy of a 3D sonogram). Bri's 23rd birthday (at the end of May) also doubled as a baby shower -- and at the time, she told her future child, "You will be loved and everybody can't wait to meet you!" And now, Baby S is finally here.

Offer your hearty congrats, check out Briana in the Teen Mom 2 trailer below and be sure to stay with MTV News for more Briana/Stella updates as we approach the upcoming season premiere on July 17!