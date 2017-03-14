Brody Jenner Just Hung Out With This Jersey Shore Alum

Tasia Wells/WireImage

The Hills and Jersey Shore aired on MTV at the same time -- but understandably, the series' casts did not interact all that much (different coasts, hanging out at Les Deux vs. Karma, etc.). But two guys from the aforementioned former programs -- Brody Jenner and Ronnie Magro -- just hung out in Sin City. And no, they didn't GTL...

"Always great seeing my #LAFamily #theseboysareuptosomethingWooooo @brodyjenner @djvice," Ron captioned the Instagram collage above with the DJ (while he was hard at work on the 1s and 2s) at Tao Las Vegas. Presumably some fistpumping was also a part of the Saturday night.

