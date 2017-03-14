Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Is Gigi Hadid Wearing Pants Or Is She Wearing Shorts? An Investigation.

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid hit the town in an innovative garment that made me ask the philosophical question: Are these shorts with detachable legs, or pants that can turn into shorts?

Robert Kamau/GC Images

What do you think?

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Regardless of the answer, I think we can all agree that these are great for people who want to make jorts out of their jeans, but have separation-anxiety issues. Maybe Gigi should tell Kendall Jenner, famous wearer of jorts with an ankle leash, about them.