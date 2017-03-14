Is Gigi Hadid Wearing Pants Or Is She Wearing Shorts? An Investigation.

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid hit the town in an innovative garment that made me ask the philosophical question: Are these shorts with detachable legs, or pants that can turn into shorts?
Robert Kamau/GC Images
What do you think?
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Regardless of the answer, I think we can all agree that these are great for people who want to make jorts out of their jeans, but have separation-anxiety issues. Maybe Gigi should tell Kendall Jenner, famous wearer of jorts with an ankle leash, about them.