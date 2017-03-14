Republic / YouTube

The Weeknd Gets Tangled Up In A Sexy Space Cult In His New ‘Secrets’ Video

In his latest sci-fi adventure, The Weeknd glamorously haunts an incredible brutalist building in search of a space-age sleeping beauty.

The “Secrets” video sees Abel Tesfaye competing supernaturally with a Slytherin-looking bro for the affections of a mysterious lady. Though the plot and its ending are ambiguous, the video has major cult vibes with its red carpets, concrete walls, and bright white lights. It's as though Abel's been trapped in a bunker with a handful of total creeps prone to slipping in and out of space-time.

By the end, though, he gets to return to that winter planet he knows so well.