Halsey Is The First Female Artist Of 2017 To Drop A Chart-Topping Album

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Congrats are in order for Halsey, as her sophomore album just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — and it's a top performer of the year to date, too.

Hopeless Fountain Kingdom moved the equivalent of 106,000 units — with traditional album sales accounting for 76,000 of those — in its first week, thus making it the best debut week for an album by a female artist so far in 2017. Billboard also notes that the last female artist to top the chart was Lady Gaga with Joanne back in November of 2016. As her first album, 2015's Badlands, debuted at No. 2, this is also a career high for Halsey.

Clearly, Halsey's basking in the glow of her new collaboration with Lauren Jauregui and a great first week of her Romeo and Juliet-inspired work, as she should be.

Here's to Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, and cheers to Halsey!