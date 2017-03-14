Jennifer Lawrence Is Safe After A Scary Flight Straight Out Of An Action Movie

Emma McIntyre

Today in AHHHHHHHHHHH: Jennifer Lawrence was on a flight that took a very dramatic turn, but thankfully, all's well for the actress who's totally been in enough action movies and doesn't really need to live out a scene from one IRL.

Lawrence's private plane had to make an emergency landing on June 10 after taking off from her native Louisville, Kentucky. According to The Hollywood Reporter — who confirmed that Lawrence is fine — the plane didn't just have one engine fail, but both engines fail, which is pretty much the definition of a travel nightmare. The first reportedly failed mid-flight, which prompted the emergency landing; the second gave out while the plane was actually attempting said landing.

Again: AHHHHHHHHHHHH.

Even though Lawrence is a champ when it comes to filming high-stakes, adrenaline-pumping scenes, this sounds way too scary to deal with when the cameras are rolling, let alone when you're just trying to get from point A to point B in your everyday life. Super glad that Lawrence and everyone aboard are presumably A-OK, because yeesh.