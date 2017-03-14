Miley Cyrus Wrote 'Inspired' With Hillary Clinton In Mind

John Lamparski / Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester

Miley Cyrus's reflective, hopeful single, "Inspired," pretty clearly draws from her great relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus — but it also found a muse in the politician that she passionately supported in the 2016 presidential election.

Cyrus was a recent Billboard cover story subject, and in one of the outtakes from that interview, she discussed the inspirations for "Inspired" and the connection she felt between her own experience and that of HRC's.

“It was my Hillary Clinton song," Cyrus told Billboard. "I wrote it actually maybe a week before I went and campaigned for her, and she sent me a letter about it. 'Cause I sent it to her the day after the election, I said, ‘I wrote this song for you, and the reason I thought you would like it is because I always imagined you with your dad, when I wrote about me and my dad playing in the creek.’ Because, you remember when at all the debates she would bring up her dad? Her dad obviously played a very impactful part in her life, and my dad played one in mine.”

Cyrus is performing at Pride in Washington, D.C. today (June 11), and given the patriotic flare she shared above — and the likelihood that she'll work "Inspired" into her set list, given the fact that the song and "Malibu" are the only tracks we've heard off her forthcoming album — it's fitting that politics and passion are intertwined and on her mind, especially in regards to this particular tune.