Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Demi Lovato And Wilmer Valderrama Prove That Exes Can Still Be BFFs

Everyone says that they want to stay friends when a romantic relationship comes to an end, but it appears that Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama are truly thriving at doing just that.

The former couple — who dated for six years, and called it quits with a heartfelt note almost exactly a year ago — were hanging out together at Lovato's place yesterday (June 10), where she was throwing a bash to celebrate Pride.

In a photo she posted to her Instagram story, Lovato and Valderrama are all smiles — she's even holding hands in the snapshot! — and she clears up any speculation that they're not on great terms by captioning it "Best of friends no matter what."

D'aw. There's yet another positive vibe fest for your Sunday.