Katy Perry Is Ready To 'Let Go' Of Her Feud With Taylor Swift

Kevin Mazur

Katy Perry is in the midst of live-streaming her whole life in the days following the drop of her latest album, Witness, and she's doing some serious soul-searching in the process. She opened up in a revealing therapy session, and kicked off her morning on June 10 by answering questions — some of 'em tough — from her fans.

Now, she's even addressing a topic that's sparked a ton of speculation in regards to one of her latest singles: The dissolution of her friendship with Taylor Swift, which took a complicated turn upon the release of "Bad Blood," the single rumored to be about Perry, in 2015.

On the Thrive Global Podcast, Perry didn't avoid the question when Arianna Huffington asked if she was ready to drop her tension with Swift, but faced it head-on.

“I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her," she told Huffington. She didn't stop there. "I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I’m saying? And I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.’"

Perry went on to say that differences don't necessarily disqualify two people from finding their way to common ground. "Maybe I don’t agree with everything she does and she doesn’t agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion."

Who can argue with that logic? Here's hoping Perry's wish comes true.