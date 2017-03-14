Lana Del Rey Is Practically A Singing Photograph In Her 'Change' Teaser

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

We're only a few weeks away from the drop of Lana Del Rey's new album, Lust For Life, and she's continuing to stoke the flames of our curiosity with snippets of her new songs.

"Love," "Coachella Woodstock On My Mind," and the album's title track have long since worked themselves into heavy playlist rotation, but Lana's got a new track on the way, "Change," and she shared a brief, haunting clip of it that has her looking like a forgotten black and white photobooth strip come to life.

"There's something in the water," indeed, as "Change" is just as eerie and captivating as the most somber ballads of Del Rey's discography to date, and she asks some probing questions, too: "Who am I to sympathize/when no one gave a damn?"

Lust For Life already has a witching vibe about it, but it looks like it'll dole out plenty of Lana's personal philosophy, too. Guess we'll just have to wait and see until "Change" drops in full, or Lust For Life sees its release on July 21.