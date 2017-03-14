Universal Pictures / Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman Is Pretty Much Demolishing The Mummy At The Box Office

Not to reduce this to a typical battle of good vs. evil or anything, but it's clear that audiences are favoring an empowering action flick with a hopeful heroine at the center of it over a monster flop featuring a hell-raising mummy at the movies this weekend.

Wonder Woman broke records with its $100.5 million debut last weekend, and it's thriving as it continues to pack theaters and dominate the box office in the process.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the Patty Jenkins-directed DC epic is set to cross the $200 million mark by the time audiences file out of the last showings of the film on Sunday, and that it brought in a cool $15.8 million on Friday — over $3 million more than The Mummy, which drew $12 million for its opening night.

Considering that The Mummy was made for $125 million and is set to earn only $30 million of that back for its first three days in theaters, the Tom Cruise-led reboot of the monster tale is getting completely and thoroughly whooped, and you don't need a golden lasso of truth to coax that cold, hard fact out of you.

To add insult to injury, that projected $30 million comes in below every one of the Brendan Fraser-starring Mummy movies — including The Scorpion King.

The moral of this action-packed story? Don't mess with Wonder Woman. Also, if it the Mummy franchise ain't broke, don't fix it.