Andrew Chin/FilmMagic

Frank Ocean Just Played Through Blonde Hits At His First Performance In Years

THIS MERITS ALL CAPS: FRANK OCEAN HAS FINALLY RETURNED TO THE STAGE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

This is a relief, as there was a bit of panic at the implication that Ocean wasn't going to move forward with his festival season schedule as planned. Ocean was confirmed to headline both Sasquatch! and the Hangout Music Festival earlier this year, but pulled out of his top-billed sets weeks beforehand.

Fast-forward to June 9 at Denmark's NorthSide festival: Ocean showed up, Ocean played through his new songs, including "Chanel," and cuts from Blonde, and made his official return to live performing for the first time since 2014.

"Solo" soared, especially, and thankfully there's footage of his NorthSide set for those who are eagerly awaiting his scheduled gigs at FYF and Panoroma in the coming weeks.

We'll keep our fingers crossed that Ocean's itinerary will bring about many more "Solo" sing-alongs in the not-so-distant future, but in the meantime, we're just gonna savor the thrill of knowing that Ocean is up there at the mic again.