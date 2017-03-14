Ice Cube Lands Behind Bars In The ‘Good Cop Bad Cop’ Video

YouTube

Nearly 30 years after dropping "Fuck Tha Police" with N.W.A, Ice Cube has unleashed another scathing message aimed at law enforcement.

The veteran MC recently released the aggressive single “Good Cop Bad Cop,” and he's now released its powerful, Gabriel Hart–directed video. In it, Cube unloads breathless bars about police brutality while getting victimized by crooked cops who beat him, arrest him, search his crib, and spray Mace in his face.

“Black Lives Matter, it's not chit chatter / 'Cause all they wanna do is scatter brain matter / A mind is a terrible thing to waste / A nine is terrible in your face,” Cube raps, as he’s seen getting put behind bars.

“Good Cop Bad Cop” appears on the upcoming 25th anniversary reissue of Ice Cube’s classic album Death Certificate. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Cube described the new track as “Fuck Tha Police 2017,” saying, “With the emergence of Straight Outta Compton the movie, we realized that it's still the same thing that's going on. We needed a more up-to-date version of the community talking to the police and the authorities.

“When it comes to records, I just think you gotta be a voice for the voiceless,” he continued. “That’s what it’s about.”