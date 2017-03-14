Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Her Father In Brand-New Memoir

Ralph Notaro / Contributor

'Robert Evans was only in my life for a little while'

Jenelle Evans and her mother Barbara have jointly shared their Teen Mom 2 story. But the mom of three's other parent has remained a mystery -- until now.

"Robert Evans was only in my life for a little while," the MTV cast member pens about her father in her new memoir Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom (E! News obtained an excerpt). "For that short and glorious time, I was daddy's little girl. I loved and admired him. I still do in some way. Without warning everything changed, and my dad cut himself out of my life."

So what is Jenelle's current relationship with her dad?

"Even now, as a grown woman, we don't talk," she writes. "Maybe one day that will change. Maybe one day we can find one another, get to know each other, and he can finally be my father. Until then, he is just my biological dad."

Jenelle elaborates that her mother and father did not get along when she was young -- and how her folks' behavior affected her.

"I wished I had paid enough attention at the time," Jenelle explains, "so I could watch for the same signs in my own life."

