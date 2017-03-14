Jason Merritt/Getty

The Amanda Bynes Interview You’ve Been Waiting Four Years For Is Here

Amanda Bynes held nothing back in her first interview in recent history. She clarified rumors about her past, including that controversial Drake tweet, and revealed something that'll make all '90s Nickelodeon fans squeal: She plans to return to your screens!

"I do miss acting, and I actually have something surprising to tell you: I'm going to start acting again," she told Diana Madison of The Lowdown. "I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I'm a fan of, and maybe another TV show where I'm the star of it in the future."

This is great news for Bynes, who ran into legal troubles in the few years leading up to 2013. These days, she's studying at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles: "I've learned how to sew, I make patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future."

As for Drake, she still thinks he's hot and blames "the drugs" for her 2013 tweet asking him to "murder [her] vagina."

"That was my way of saying, like, 'Let's do it, man,'" she explained. "But I was, like, on drugs, and trying to be hilarious."