Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

A Young Cara Delevingne Fan Recreated Her Met Gala Look After Getting Chemo

Cara Delevingne shaved her head last month for her role as the cancer-stricken girlfriend of Jaden Smith in the upcoming movie Life in a Year. When it came time for the Met Gala, Cara embraced her newly bald lifestyle by wearing a painted-on metallic pixie hairstyle instead of a wig.

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

Not only was this a strong look, it also inspired a young girl with cancer to try it out herself.

Cara shared a photo of the 8-year-old named Brooklyn to Instagram, declaring, "Brooklyn MY HERO! #brooklynourhero #whoneedshair."

A makeup artist friend of Brooklyn's helped her re-create the look. "If you [can't] have hair, have diamonds instead!" she explained.

May Brooklyn's commitment to glamour in the face of adversity inspire us all.