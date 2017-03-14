Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

A Young Cara Delevingne Fan Recreated Her Met Gala Look After Getting Chemo

‘If you can’t have hair, have diamonds instead!’

Cara Delevingne shaved her head last month for her role as the cancer-stricken girlfriend of Jaden Smith in the upcoming movie Life in a Year. When it came time for the Met Gala, Cara embraced her newly bald lifestyle by wearing a painted-on metallic pixie hairstyle instead of a wig.

Not only was this a strong look, it also inspired a young girl with cancer to try it out herself.

Cara shared a photo of the 8-year-old named Brooklyn to Instagram, declaring, "Brooklyn MY HERO! #brooklynourhero #whoneedshair."

A makeup artist friend of Brooklyn's helped her re-create the look. "If you [can't] have hair, have diamonds instead!" she explained.

May Brooklyn's commitment to glamour in the face of adversity inspire us all.