Harry Styles Serenaded All Of London With This Rooftop Rendition Of ‘Two Ghosts’

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Harry Styles and James Corden get along famously, so it's no surprise that the pop star made an appearance on The Late Late Show's London edition when the program flew across the pond for a limited engagement.

He performed an acoustic rendition of "Two Ghosts," a quiet track off his self-titled debut album, when he played four straight nights on The Late Late Show back in Los Angeles, but this one had a poignant, more personal spin on it.

Instead of taking to the stage of a theater or studio to sing, Styles climbed onto the roof of Central Hall Westminster and played it for all of London, pretty much, as a sweep of the camera revealed a stunning view of the city's skyline — along with some of its most notable attractions, like Big Ben, the London Eye, and Westminster Abbey — from where Styles was standing at the microphone.

Of course, there's more to this performance than meets the eye, as it's been a tumultuous two weeks in Styles's homeland: After an attack rocked Manchester at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, Styles dedicated his performance in Mexico City the night afterward to the city and those lost, and was clearly affected by the terrifying developments in a place so close to his heart.

Shortly afterward, another terrorist attack struck the streets of London, but the U.K. and the world at large have rallied to support both English cities as they began to heal. For Styles to sing his heart out and so directly to his countrymen in this particular moment is touching, and a subtle, appropriate sign of affection and appreciation, too.