Teen Mom OG Truth: Do You Believe Matt Or The Polygraph Test Result?

Amber and Matt have contemplated their future together throughout this Teen Mom OG season -- and on the finale, the pair's lingering trust issues came to a boiling point after Matt did not pass one key question during a lie detector test (if he made any sexual advances toward someone; the woman's name was not revealed). So is Matt to be believed, or did he show deception at this specific inquiry when he was undergoing the thorough procedure?

For her part, Amber told the administrator (before Matt took the polygraph) that she wanted conclusive answers and declared "this would be the end" if he was at all dishonest with his replies.

The results: Matt passed the first two inquiries with "no" responses (if he had engaged in any sexual activity with anyone other than Amber since October 2014 and if he had any sexual communications with other women).

But when the bombshell was dropped during the last query (he answered "no"), Amber lashed out at her fiancé -- and stated "you motherf**king bitch" before she was escorted out of the room by co-executive producer Kiki, security and the rest of the crew. Matt stayed with the administrator and repeatedly asked, "What does it mean?"

"I don't know anything about your interaction -- but we know the question, we know the answer. And that came up deceptive," the administrator stated, to which Matt replied, "It could mean a lot of things, Doc."

It certainly meant many things for Amber.

"Oh my god -- three years," the 27-year-old said, while being comforted by Kiki. "My daughter, f**k. How am I going to explain this to her?"

And when Matt caught up with Amber on the street, he denied any wrongdoing and reiterated it could have been a "simple comment, honey."

"I passed the direct ones," he added, with a slight chuckle. "I'm sorry she's upset, but I didn't do anything wrong," he told Kiki. "I win, I passed."

But did he "win" and "pass"? Do you accept Matt's explanation -- or the lie detector findings? Be sure to watch Part 1 of the Teen Mom OG reunion special to see Amber and Matt's current status.