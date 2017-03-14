Miley Cyrus Is ‘Inspired’ On Her Emotional New Single

Matthew McNulty/Getty Images

Her share of the proceeds are going to charity, too

Miley Cyrus hasn't shared much of her new music beyond "Malibu" and a sneak peek of "Inspired," which she performed at One Love Manchester, Ariana Grande's benefit for the victims of the Manchester attack, on June 4.

Now Cyrus has released "Inspired" across a bunch of platforms — iTunes, Spotify, the works — and she's donating proceeds from the track to her Happy Hippie Foundation to celebrate pride.

"Inspired" makes for a timely listen, as Cyrus gets intensely introspective while considering the bleakness of the future and the hope required to face it. Her deepest questions are answered by faith in possibility and folk-infused instrumentation, and the acoustic guitar and fiddle not only anchor Cyrus in her country upbringing, but offer a fitting foundation for her vulnerable lyrics.

A very real, very raw, personal track that shows a softer side of Cyrus and gives back via her charity? Yeah. We're definitely inspired.