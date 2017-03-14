Kurt Woerpel/MTV

Activists’ work is often anchored in honoring the legacies of past leaders and looking to a future free from oppression. Here are a few ways that folks are writing a future of liberation and equality for everyone this week.

All Month Long:

Everywhere : Keep moving forward after The Equality March.

On Sunday, June 11, thousands of people will march on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in the name of LGBTQ equality. There will also be over 100 sister marches in cities around the world. But standing up for queer folks won't end there. Some marches are hosting training sessions to keep the momentum going long after the streets clear. Take these sessions as opportunities to get involved with local and national LGBTQ organizations, like the Queer Resistance Bootcamp in D.C., with which people can learn valuable tactics for organizing.

However you are celebrating pride this weekend, with protests or parties, remember that the fight for equality is still going strong.

This Week

There will be a hate-crime forum in Seattle, Washington; a training on confronting Islamophobia in Boston, Massachusetts; an exploration of how virtual reality can help undocumented immigrants in San Francisco, California; and we're looking ahead to the #40acres40cities protests on Juneteenth.

Monday, June 12

Seattle, Washington : Discuss anti-LGBTQ hate crimes because Seattle Isn't Immune.

7–8:30 p.m.

Seattle Public Library

1000 4th Ave.

Seattle, WA 98104

The Seattle Public Library, Crosscut, and Spectrum Dance Theater are presenting a panel discussion on hate crimes in the Seattle area. Citing the 72 anti-LGBTQ crimes reported by the Seattle Police Department in 2015, organizers believe that locals must confront prejudice that leads to violence. Attendees will hear from local LGBTQ leaders about this critical issue. The event is free, but registration is recommended to ensure seating.

Wednesday, June 14

Boston, Massachusetts : Attend the Tzedek Salon: Confronting Islamophobia.

7–9 p.m.

CIC Boston

50 Milk St., 20th Floor

Boston, MA 02109

The Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action has invited Muslim Justice League executive director Shannon Al-Wakeel to speak on the systemic oppression of Muslims. The discussion will look at anti-Muslim policies, discrimination, and how to counter Islamophobia locally and nationally. Registration is free.

Thursday, June 15

San Francisco, California : Learn about Using the Power of Virtual Reality to Empower Undocumented Immigrants.

6–7:30 p.m.

Google Community Space

188 The Embarcadero

San Francisco, CA 94105

Virtual reality can be much more than just fun and games — it can be a life-changing tool for marginalized people. The Latino Community Foundation, in partnership with Latinos in Tech Giving Circle and Educators for Fair Consideration, is inviting the community to see how VR might be used to transcend borders, keep families connected, and advocate for immigrant rights. There will be VR demonstrations and opportunities to network with groups interested in this form of storytelling as a tool for the community. Registration is free.

Looking Ahead:

Monday, June 19

Everywhere : Celebrate Juneteenth by joining #40acres40cities.

Juneteenth honors the day when the last slaves in the United States were freed and is traditionally celebrated by holding cookouts and parties. This year, the Black Land and Liberation Initiative (BLLI) is using Juneteenth to demand long-overdue reparations through investment in black communities. Under the banner of #40acres40cities, protests will call for abandoned buildings, empty lots, and unused land to be reclaimed and revitalized for the good of the people. BLLI's campaign is supported by The Movement for Black Lives.

You can get updates via text by signing up at the M4BL website. Keep an eye on the BLLI website and Facebook page as the organization post more information about #40acres40cities.

The story of our collective liberation is being written every day in the streets of America. Whether that means bringing out the sun or calling down a storm, we need you!