Niall Horan Tries His 'Slow Hands' At A Sultry New Cover

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Now that Niall Horan is firmly established as a solo force to be reckoned with, he's working through his own repertoire and that of some of his favorite musicians. He's already performed a cover of Dua Lipa's "Scared To Be Lonely," and his newest cover is just as swoon-worthy as the rest of his acoustic-tinged output to date.

Horan stopped by BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge to perform a lively rendition of "Slow Hands," along with "Issues," the breakout hit of your favorite musician's favorite musician, Julia Michaels.

The sultry, electronic groove of the original gets a steel-strung, folky makeover here, which puts Horan's cover on the side of ambitious instead of expected. This is no copycat track, but a true reinterpretation, and one that totally works.

It's pretty rad that Horan's spending as much time geeking out over his new songs as he is his favorite ones, and here's hoping more thoughtful covers pepper his set lists as he spends more and more time on the road in the coming months.