Why Lauren Conrad Is 'Thrilled' She's Having A Boy

The 'Hills' alum is opening up about her little 'guy' on the way

Lauren Conrad initially kept her baby-on-the-way's gender under wraps -- but now that the MTV mama-to-be has revealed she's having a "guy," she's opening up about expecting a son.

“I’m thrilled to be having a boy," the Laguna Beach and Hills alum recently told Fit Pregnancy and Baby. "I really wanted a boy. My husband kept saying, ‘We just want a healthy baby.’ And I’d say, ‘But a boy would be nice!’ I was a wild little tomboy, so I think I understand boys. My mom always told me that nobody loves you like a son does, especially when he’s young.”

And Lauren, who documented years of her teen/young adult life on this very network, is already considering what types of updates she will disclose about her kiddo on social media.

“Obviously you want to protect your child in every way you can," she reveals about sharing motherhood glimpses on her social media accounts. "At the same time, my brand is based on being accessible and sharing the milestones of my life, and I’m so excited about it all. I’ll find a middle ground."

