Wonder Woman Favorite Antiope Will Kick Even More Ass In Justice League

Warner Bros.

Amazons, assemble. After making a scene-stealing debut in Wonder Woman, Robin Wright's badass general, Antiope, will kick even more ass in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Both Wright and Connie Nielsen — a.k.a. Diana's mother, Queen Hippolyta — confirmed their return during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

When asked if future films will explore the complex mother-daughter relationship between Diana and Hippolyta, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot answered affirmatively, hinting that there's "a lot more to explore" when it comes to Diana's past on Themyscira.

Nielsen added that she and Wright "got to do more" to explore Hippolyta and Antiope's relationship as sisters in Justice League, explaining how their dynamic in the film is "kind of badass as well." Wright added that the superhero film will dive into Hippolyta and Antiope's history.

However, given the events that transpire in Wonder Woman, it's safe to say that a significant part of the Amazon sisters' story will be confined to flashbacks. Still, we can't wait to see Antiope kick even more ass in Justice League. As for Hippolyta, she can be seen leading the charge against a horde of enemies in the latest Justice League trailer, so expect the Amazons to play a crucial part in the war to come against Darkseid.