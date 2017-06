Epic / YouTube

Fifth Harmony Don’t Miss A Step In Their First Video Without Camila Cabello

In their first music video since the departure of Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony don't miss a single beat.

The four singers storm a motel parking lot at night in the clip for their new song "Down." Just like it says on the label, rapper Gucci Mane joins them for a verse, posing on a flight of stairs and wearing sunglasses after dark like all the cool kids do.

It seems like desert motels lit by neon signs are the cool new hangs these days. Fifth Harmony wear the look well.