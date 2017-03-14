This Person Is The Most Ridiculous Ridiculousness Guest (According To Chanel West Coast)

Ridiculousness has featured a bunch of well, ridiculous, guests -- and the hilarious celebrity visitors are sure to continue when the series returns for brand-new episodes (beginning tonight!). But Chanel West Coast -- who has seen it all along with Rob Dyrdek and Steelo -- is naming the one person who stands out as the most absurd to visit the MTV series.

"We've had a lot of ridiculous guests, but I would have to say it's Eric Andre," the musician recently told MTV News about the comedian, who has appeared on the program multiple times. "During the [particular] episode, I had to avoid some butt and genitalia action in my face. So, yeah." Makes sense that he was an unforgettable person to grace the set...

