Wild 'N Out Is Returning To MTV -- And Heading To The Biggest Stage In The World

No lights shine brighter than they do on Broadway -- and that's where Nick Cannon and his world class cast of comedians are about to be.

The brand-new season of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out -- which is set to premiere on June 29 -- will take place in the one and only New York City and, fittingly, on the biggest stage in the world (aka Broadway). And the improv program is kicking off with a very special guest: Chance the Rapper (you can catch a sneak peek of his appearance below).

So who else will be joining the WNO crew during the upcoming episodes? Rick Ross, Lil Yachty, Vic Mensa, Blac Chyna, the cast of The New Edition Story, Run the Jewels, Jake Miller, Remy Ma, Papoose, Young M.A., Wendy Williams, Lil Rel Howery, Tami Roman, Shameik Moore and others. Are. You. Ready?

Catch the glimpse of what's to come in the video above -- and do not miss Wild 'N Out every Thursday, beginning on June 29 at 11/10c!