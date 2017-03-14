The Chainsmokers Are Truly Sorry About Bashing Lady Gaga

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Remember that time when The Chainsmokers insulted Lady Gaga's "Perfect Illusion" — specifically saying that it "sucks" outright — and it started a subtly devastating Twitter beef that had the chart giants trading barbs 140 characters at a time?

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart are sorry and have seen the error in their social media–savvy ways. Seriously.

In a conversation on “The Howard Stern Show,” the duo opened up to the notorious host about the "Perfect Illusion" dis, and Pall said he regrets the comment and the drama that flared up from it. Pall also shared that they've "since reached out to her" to smooth things over and explain themselves because the comment was made in a broader chat about how great Gaga is as an artist.

"It was really taken out of context," Pall says of the comment, which ran in a Rolling Stone interview back in October. "That was a lesson on my part for a lot of reasons. I'm 32 now, and no one's given a shit what I've said for 30 years of my life; literally not a single fuck has been given. No one gives a shit about it. I was like, 'Oh my god!' you know? I felt bad. I don't think it's cool to make those sort of judgments anyway. Keep it to yourself. She kills it, you know what I mean? I think it came off conceited on my end."

It seems like Pall has truly seen the light, and honestly? This may be the first happy ending we've seen to a social media feud in a really long time, so props to them for learning from this.